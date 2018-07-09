Get ready for the Wilson County Fair

The Wilson County Fair will celebrate its “mAGic Memories” theme with the addition of a new barn between the Poultry Barn and the Fiddlers Grove picnic pavilion. Farm Credit Services Mid-America and Wilson County Promotions funded the construction of the new barn. The barn will house old wagons and equipment.

“This has been a dream for many years, and we are very pleased to make this dream a reality with the help of many people,” said Randall Clemons, president of Wilson County Promotions. “There will be a committee formed to handle the items that will be housed in the new barn and to collect and write the stories that will go with each piece. There will be a dedication for the new addition Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m.”

Fairgoers may notice new fencing that was added at the Sparta Pike entrance, split-rail fencing at Fiddlers Grove, as well as the new barn area where added entertainment like storytelling and music will be featured throughout the fair.

“Much the carnival midway was resurfaced for the new carnival and the expansion of Kiddie Land, where there will be more shade and benches for people to rest and visit,” Clemons said.

“There are many activities planned for this celebration with the opening and closing parades, an exhibit of tractors since the 1920s and a fun day in the dirt, where people can drive a John Deere tractor and try out some of the equipment Aug. 25,” Clemons said.

Bates Ford will sponsor two nights of concerts when the Jimmy Bowen Band opens for Ronnie Milsap on Aug. 20 and Buddy Jewell opens for Confederate Railroad on Aug. 21. The concerts will be in the large covered arena with plenty of seating, and both will be included in the price of admission to the fair.

“We know this is going to be a great fair, and with so much to see and do, you cannot see it all in one visit. We hope to see you Aug. 17.