State announces ‘Remastered’ mini-series launch

“Remastered” showcases the personal stories behind six iconic Tennessee brands and their global significance as told by key stakeholders and influencers.

The companies that will be featured in the series include Jack Daniel’s, Lodge Cast Iron, St. Blues Guitars, United Record Pressing, Barrett Firearms Manufacturing and Prophetik Haute Couture.

“Tennessee’s worldwide brand continues to be on the rise and who better to tell these stories than the people closest to and behind the brands themselves,” said TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “One of the main focuses of our department is to promote job growth by recruiting companies from around the world to do business in Tennessee. It’s an enormous asset, and among one of our greatest recruitment tools, to be able to showcase well-known Tennessee companies that find success in our state. These companies help strengthen Tennessee’s global reputation of dedicated and skilled craftsmanship across a variety of sectors, and each of these stories is told in a new, unique way.”

In collaboration with Tennessee-based advertising agency Designsensory, “Remastered” was shot and produced during 2017. The series includes appearances by key influencers, including John Rich with country music duo Big & Rich, Laura Daily, chief merchant for Cracker Barrel, Ketch Secor with Old Crow Medicine Show and Hunter Lewis, editor in chief of Food & Wine magazine.

The first episode of “Remastered” is scheduled to air July 11 on RFD-TV. A new episode will air each Wednesday at 7 p.m. and repeat at 11 p.m.

RFD-TV is the flagship network for Rural Media Group, which is based in Nashville. It is the nation’s first 24-hour television network featuring programming focused on the agribusiness, equine and rural lifestyles, along with traditional country music and entertainment.

“Given that RFD-TV’s operational headquarters are right here in Nashville, Tennessee, we found the program ‘Remastered’ to be a natural fit in our lineup,” said RFD-TV vice president of programming Jeremiah Davis. “We are excited to partner with the Tennessee Department Economic and Community Development to bring ’Remastered’ to our viewers.”

For more information about “Remastered,” visit remasteredtheshow.com.