Free yoga with alpacas class upcoming

The classes will take place July 13-14 at 8 a.m. in the backyard area at the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon.

Yoga instructor Sheri Link will lead the class, which is open to participants of all ages and yoga levels. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

A yogi for eight years, Link leads a monthly class at Feathers and Friends Alpaca Farm in Franklin, Kentucky. She teaches hatha yoga at Byrum Porter in Orlinda and at her studio, Mind, Booty and Soul Fitness in Franklin, Kentucky. Additionally, Link leads yoga classes at various events through Free Spirit Gypsy Heart Yoga.

“This will be a fun event,” said Link. “Bring a mat, water, hand towel and your sweet spirit.”

Yoga with alpacas can be more than a fun, new activity to talk about later with friends. Link recalled one participant at a recent yoga with alpacas event she led.

“She wrote me a letter thanking me for the class. She explained that her nephew had been stabbed by a drunk neighbor while trying to defend his wife and daughter just months earlier,” said Sheri. “Because of this incident, he suffers from PTSD and panic disorder. These issues can manifest in physical pain. Night terrors and insomnia also plagued this young man. Following the event, he told his aunt that he hadn’t felt so relaxed in months and slept so well that night. You never know what people are going through and to have a hand in easing their pain gives me insurmountable joy.”

The yoga with alpacas class will be free and open to the first 50 participants to arrive. To reserve a spot, call 402-437-8484.

Don’t have a mat? A limited supply will be available. Free up time after class because the alpacas will be available to meet again at the show’s free alpaca selfie booth.

Inside Expo Center, participants will find:

• dozens of vendors selling a variety of items, many all natural and local.

• spinning demonstrations.

• history of spinning display,

• hands-on workshops.

• knitting classes.

• knitting gathering area.

• fleece, fiber and farm seminars.

• livestock business seminars.

• general alpaca seminars.

• photo contest display.

• student design competition winners’ display.

• national fleece show.

Admission to the event is free. Workshops and seminars are available to paid registrants or can be purchased a’ la carte. Details are available at fiberextravaganza.com.