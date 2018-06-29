National magazines spotlight Granville attractions

National Geographic Traveler, U.K. Edition will highlight the U.S.’s best music cities, which will feature Nashville, Memphis and Granville. Oman Frankincense, writer of story, visited Granville and the Sutton Ole Time Bluegrass Dinner Show on his Tennessee tour. The 130-year-old magazine will tell the story of Sutton Ole Time Music Hour and the 153-year-old general store. The Tennessee Department of Tourism planned a large promotion in London this month on Tennessee music.

Taste of the South magazine’s June issue features Sutton General Store as the No. 1 must-visit General Store in the South of the 12 it featured. According to the article, “For authentic experience, visit the two-story Tennessee landmark. Shelves are stocked with the basics. If you are there on a Saturday, don’t miss the Sutton Ole Time Music Hour, where bluegrass is performed in house and broadcast worldwide.”

The magazine features a large picture of the store as its lead into the story.

Historic Granville has become a leading tourist destination in Tennessee. The town currently features “Strolling Through the 1950s” with the historic home decorated in the 1950s and a special “I Love Lucy” exhibit, the Granville Museum featuring memories of the 1950s, gift shops, lunch at Sutton General Store, the Granville Bed and Breakfast, Wildwood Resort and Marina & Timberloft Restaurant, campgrounds, a walking trail, horse trail, veterans park, arts and craftsmen and more.

