Lebanon native promotes in Navy Reserves

A 2000 Lebanon High School graduate and Lebanon native is part of a team of nearly 50,000 reservists ready to serve their country at a moment’s notice. Reservists give the Navy a diverse opportunity to bring operational capabilities to the Navy and Marine Corps team and joint forces, both during peacetime and at war.

Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Rae Moreno was promoted to first-class petty officer June 13 at Naval Support Activity Mid-South in Millington during a ceremony.

She serves as a mass communication specialist and responsible for writing, photography and event planning in her reserve role.

“After 13 years as an active duty sailor, I wanted to settle down with my family and take a civilian job as the installation public affairs officer,” said Moreno. “The reserves have allowed me to continue my service as I work toward Navy retirement in just a few years.”

Reservists are generally required to work two days a month and two weeks during a year. During the workdays, they maintain medical and physical readiness, conduct general military training and get training in their field.

The Navy Reserves exist to supplement the active duty Navy component. Reservists are allowed to perform this work at the Navy Operational Support Center nearest to them so that they can live and work in one area. Depending on their job field, they may be cross-assigned to an active-duty unit fitting to their career field to perform their two weeks of active duty training each year.

“Being cross-assigned to the Navy Office of Community Outreach, I get the opportunity to travel the world during my AT weeks,” Moreno said. “I’ve traveled through Lisbon, Portugal; Rota, Spain, Hawaii and Guam; and through Tokyo, Japan. I’m excited for a trip back to Rota, Spain this year.”