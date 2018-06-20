Encore Theatre takes students on imaginary adventures

The event was part of the library’s summer reading program, designed to keep young students reading through the summer.

The three performers read to the children and taught them about the importance to use their imagination to go on adventures without ever having to leave their house.

The Encore Theatre Co. is a nonprofit community theatre that has entertained in Mt. Juliet since 2006. It was founded to develop interest in the dramatic arts.

This year’s summer reading program is called “Libraries Rock” and features a music theme for children from birth through sixth grade, but there are categories for teens and adults, as well. Adult and youth prizes include gift cards for completing a bingo-type board reading list. Children in kindergarten through sixth grade can win a pass to the Wilson County Fair, and prekindergarten children can win a pass to the Jimmy Floyd Recreation Center.

Each week, the library plays host to live entertainment for children Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and occasionally Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Upcoming acts include Jacob Johnson on Thursday; Kidd Band with Kevin Kidd on June 26; the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency on June 28; magician Scott Tripp on July 3; and more.

For a complete list of shows, visit lebanonlibrary.net or call the library at 615-444-0632.