Library shocks summer reading students

Ivey is the owner of Janet’s Planet, a Nashville-based organization focused on educating children about scientific topics. Janet’s Planet is also a Nashville Public Television program aimed at 6-10 year olds that focuses of scientific and historical facts and events. The show has won several regional Emmy awards at the Mid-South Regional Emmy Awards.

At the library Tuesday, Ivey taught the children about the work of Nikola Tesla, an inventor responsible for much of what’s currently known about electricity. Several volunteers were invited on stage to demonstrate how electricity flows through the world and even the body.

This year’s summer reading program is called “Libraries Rock” and features a music theme for children from birth through sixth grade, but there are categories for teens and adults, as well. Adult and youth prizes include gift cards for completing a bingo-type board reading list. Children in kindergarten through sixth grade can win a pass to the Wilson County Fair, and prekindergarten children can win a pass to the Jimmy Floyd Recreation Center.

Each week, the library plays host to live entertainment for children Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Upcoming acts include Jacob Johnson on Thursday; Kidd Band with Kevin Kidd on June 26; the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency on June 28; magician Scott Tripp on July 3; and more.

For a complete list of shows, visit lebanonlibrary.net or call the library at 615-444-0632.