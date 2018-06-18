More than 40 Wilson residents to compete in state Senior Olympics

From track and field, to pickleball, racquetball, volleyball and swimming, the athletes 50 years old and older will vie for state titles and a chance to compete in the national games.

This year, the games are in Williamson County, except for golf, which previously took place at Fairfield Glade earlier this month.

The Wilson County athletes, their age and sport they will in which they’ll compete include:

Joseph Adamczyk, 74, track and field; Cheryl Bates-Wagner, 66, pickleball and racquetball; Brenda Bates-Wagner, 69, pickleball; Maria Black, 62, cycling and track and field; Rob Broderick, 72, swimming and track and field; Tom Buckton, 68, golf; Brenda Burgett, 66, pickleball; Leon Candella, 76, pickleball; Larry Casselman, 72, track and field; Sonia Chavez, 59, volleyball; Howard Clark, 68, track and field; Barbara Dillard, 80, swimming; Peggy Dold, 61, swimming; Erin Farmer, 57, volleyball; Peter Fechheimer, 78, swimming; Sumner Foster, 80, swimming; Lesia Goddard,60, swimming; Charles Green, 86, track and field; Don Hobbs, 71, tennis and track and field; Maxie Holt, 73, table tennis; Ernie Hughes, 78, pickleball; Bob Jacobson, 65, swimming; Lou Kaelin, 57, track and field; Byron Kaelin, 59, track and field; Marvin Loper, 74, pickleball; Maynard McRee, 78, pickleball

Edward Meyers, 71, track and field; Patricia Meyers, 71, track and field; James Morrison, 73, pickleball and tennis; Terry Morrison, 67, pickleball and tennis; Ronald Olson, 80, archery; Sandy Olson, 73, archery and track and field; Richard Petz, 75, track and field; Keith Pople, 68, pickleball; Bruce Sherman, 66, swimming; Jim Simpson, 72, pickleball; Daniel Smithhisler, 62, track and field; Rudy Thacker, 69, basketball; Robert Thomson, 71, cycling; Walter Vanatta, 55, tennis; Jerry West, 83, golf; James Williams, 53, track and field; Gloria Wilson,86, track and field; and R.G. Wolf, 90, basketball, golf, horseshoes and track and field.

The schedules of the games with local participants are as follows:

• Archery, compound-release, June 25 at 9 a.m. (Sandy Olson and Ronald Olson)

• Men’s basketball free throw, June 27 from 9-10:30 a.m. (R.G. Wolf)

• Men’s basketball hotshot and 3-point contest, June 26 at 6 p.m. (R.G. Wolf)

• Cycling 5K time trial, June 23 at 6:30 a.m. (Maria Black and Robert Thomson)

• Cycling 20K road race, June 24 at 6:30 a.m. (Maria Black and Robert Thomson)

• Field, discus, June 22-24, (Charles Green and R.G. Wolf)

• Field, high jump, June 22-24, (R.G. Wolf)

• Field, javelin, June 22-24, (Larry Casselman, Charles Green and R.G. Wolf)

• Field, long jump, June 22-24, (Larry Casselman and R.G. Wolf)

• Field, pole vault, June 22-24, (R.G. Wolf)

• Field, shot put, June 22-24, (Charles Green and R.G. Wolf)

• Field, softball throw, June 22-24, (Larry Casselman, Charles Green and R.G. Wolf)

• Field, triple jump June 22-24, (R.G. Wolf)

• Golf, June 11-12 (Tom Buckton, Jerry West and R.G. Wolf)

• Pickleball, singles, June 28 at 8 a.m. (Cheryl Bates-Wagner, Terry K. Morrison, Maynard M. McRee and Ernie W. Hughes)

• Pickleball, doubles, June 26-27 at 9 a.m. (Cheryl Bates-Wagner, Brenda Bates-Wagner, Brenda Burgett, Ernest Hughes, Marvin Loper, James Morrison, Terry Morrison and Maynard McRee)

• Pickleball, mixed-doubles, June 26-27 at 9 a.m. (Cheryl Bates-Wagner, Brenda Bates-Wagner, Brenda Burgett, Leon Candella, Maynard McRee, Keith Pople and Jim Simpson)

• Racquetball, singles, June 25 at 9 a.m. (Cheryl Bates-Wagner)

• Swimming, 100-yard backstroke, June 26-27, (Rob Broderick, Barbara Dillard, Sumner Foster and Lesia Goddard)

• Swimming, 200-yard backstroke, June 26-27, (Barbara Dillard)

• Swimming, 50-yard backstroke, June 26-27, (Barbara Dillard and Bob Jacobson)

• Swimming, 100-yard breaststroke, June 26-27, (Rob Broderick, Sumner Foster and Bruce Sherman)

• Swimming, 50-yard breaststroke, June 26-27, (Peter Fechheimer and Bruce Sherman)

• Swimming, 50-yard butterfly, June 26-27, (Rob Broderick and Peter Fechheimer)

• Swimming, 100-yard freestyle, June 26-27, (Peter Fechheimer, Lesia Goddard and Bob Jacobson)

• Swimming, 200-yard freestyle, June 26-27, (Rob Broderick and Sumner Foster)

• Swimming, 500-yard freestyle, June 26-27, (Rob Broderick, Peggy Dold and Sumner Foster)

• Swimming, 50-yard freestyle, June 26-27, (Barbara Dillard, Peter Fechheimer and Bob Jacobson)

• Swimming, 100-yard individual medley, June 26-27, (Rob Broderick, Susan Dillard, Peter Fechheimer, Sumner Foster, Bob Jacobson and Bruce Sherman)

• Table tennis, singles, June 26 at 9 a.m., (Maxine Holt)

• Tennis, singles, June 24-28, (Don Hobbs, Terry Morrison and Walter Vanatta)

• Tennis doubles, June 24-28, (Don Hobbs, James Morrison, Terry Morrison and Walter Vanatta)

• Track, 50-meter, June 22-24, (Larry Casselman, Don Hobbs, Patricia Meyers, Richard Petz and R.G. Wolf)

• Track, 100-meter, June 22-24, (Larry Casselman, Patricia Meyers, Richard Petz and R.G. Wolf)

• Track, 200-meter, June 22-24, (Patricia Meyers and R.G. Wolf)

• Track, 400-meter, June 22-24, (Howard Clark and R.G. Wolf)

• Track, 800-meter, June 22-24, (Edward Meyers, Daniel Smithhisler and R.G. Wolf)

• Track, 1500-meter, June 22-24, (Edward Meyers, Daniel Smithhisler, James Williams and R.G. Wolf)

• Track, 1500-meter racewalk, June 22-24, (Byron Kaelin, Lou Kaelin and R.G. Wolf)

• Track, powerwalk, June 22-24, (Sandy Olson)

• Volleyball, June 24-25, (Sonia Chavez and Erin Farmer)

For more information about this year’s events and the Tennessee Senior Olympics, visit tnseniorolympics.com.