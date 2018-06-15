Natural Fiber Extravaganza to offer variety of seminars, workshops

Seminars will be led by experts in the topic of their discussion and will include agricultural grant funding, agricultural resources a livestock farm, digital marketing, essential oils and alpacas, fiber as a business, generating revenue streams for the farm, is agritourism right for me, is there a fiber farm in your future, livestock chiropractic: joint relief, livestock dental diseases: care and prevention, marketing and branding your livestock business 101, marketing paca poop, practical marketing tips for the farm, strategies for maintaining a healthy herd, understanding orthopedic livestock diseases and lameness and where we are and where we want to go.

Hands-on workshops will give participants the opportunity to work with natural fibers and create a variety of fiber arts. They will include beginning spinning, blending alpaca on the drum carder, characteristics of fiber: evaluating your fleece, crocheting 101, crocheting: corner to corner, designing and knitting irregular triangular shawls, drop spindling, dyeing yarn to make a more unique product, five things needed to know to make the best yarn, intermediate spinning, knitting chemo patient hats, knitting with different yarn weights, no fear fleece skirting, orchil dyes from lichens, sorting and grading: what, why and how, the distaff: spindle spinning with comfort and control, understanding suri fiber and weaving: rigid heddle.

The event is sponsored by Long Hollow Suri Alpacas-New Era Fiber.

Since the U.S. first commercially imported alpacas in 1984, alpaca breeders have worked to produce offspring with the finest, softest, most lustrous fleece. Until recently, the primary focus of the industry was on breeding to build a national herd of superior fleece to produce livestock able to compete in the global market. The time has come to focus on the fleece,

Visit fiberextravaganza.com for details and updates.