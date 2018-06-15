Evermean Evergreen Cloggers plan spaghetti dinner fundraiser

The dinner will be held June 23 at 5:30 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church at 214 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon.

Hartsville’s Emily Brown, 11, is part of the Evermean team, which has won eight national championships at various levels.

“We were at the Wilson County Fair, and I watched a group [of cloggers], and it was so interesting,” Brown said of her start in clogging. “I passed up on the rides and sat there for eight hours watching them and was like, ‘I want to do this.’”

Brown started on a beginning class and moved up to an advanced team within five months, She has been clogging now for about two years.

Brown has performed at a number of events in Hartsville aside from competing with the Evermean team, including parades and in the July 4 Music in the Park.

The national competition was previously in South Carolina, but it moved to Gatlinburg this year, shortening the trip considerably. Nationals will be from Oct. 25-28, and the team must also compete in July, also in Gatlinburg, to qualify.

“It’s our first-ever spaghetti dinner fundraiser,” added Kimberly Brown, Emily’s mother. “There will be a performance and a silent auction, so they’ll get a chance to perform for everybody.”

Kimberly Brown said the team seeks donations for its silent auction, as well as food such as noodles or sauce. Currently, silent auction items include custom-made corn hole boards, Dollywood passes, a Hartsville Taco gift certificate and items from Unique Specialty Boutique, among others.

“The less we have to fork out for the event, will make it easier to get where we’re going,” she said.

Tickets are $10 for people 11 and older, $5 for 4-10 year olds and free for ages 3 and younger.

For more information, call 615-478-8184 or visit the Evermean Evergreen Cloggers’ Facebook page.