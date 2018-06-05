Cedar Seniors Center to hold annual chicken dinner fundraiser

The center is located at 226 University Ave. near the Cumberland University campus in Lebanon and offers seniors a meeting place where everyone knows everyone else and all are treated like part of the family.

The chicken dinner will start at 11:45 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. at the facility. The cost will be $6 a plate, and the menu will feature fried chicken, green beans, potato salad, fried apples, bread and dessert. Lunch is available for pick up, or visitors are welcome to eat at the center. Donations will also be accepted to Cedar Seniors Center.

Proceeds from the dinner will go to pay the center’s insurance on the building.

Tickets to the event may be purchased from a member of the center or at the door the day of the event. For more information, call 615-444-0829.