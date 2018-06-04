One weekend remains for Encore’s ‘Doublewide Texas’

Directed by Michael Rex, the show has three performances remaining Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The house will open 30 minutes before show time.

The inhabitants of one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas – four doublewides and a shed – are thrown for a loop when they realize the nearby town of Tugaloo is determined to annex them. The audience will meet Joveeta Crumpler, her alcohol-loving feisty mother, Caprice, and her good-ol’-boy brother, Baby Crumpler. Georgia Dean struggles to keep her diner and finances afloat; Big Ethel Satterwhite’s clients at Stairway To Heaven Retirement Village are making her crazy, and her mule-headed husband, O.C. shows far more affection for his BarcaLounger than he does for Big Ethel. Haywood Sloggett loathes their “trailer-trash” ways. But these friends, enemies and neighbors realize they’ll have to work together to defeat the encroaching annexation if they – and their way of life – have a snowball’s chance to survive getting swallowed up by “the big guys.”

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 60 and older and youth 12 and younger and available at encore-theatre-company.org, ticketsnashville.com or call 615-598-8950 for reservations.

Encore Theatre is at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109, in Holmes Crossing in Mt. Juliet. Now in its 12th year, Encore Theatre Co. is a nonprofit community theater that serves Wilson County and surrounding areas.

“Doublewide, Texas” was produced through special arrangements with Dramatists Play Service Inc.