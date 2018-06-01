Inaugural Natural Fiber Extravaganza upcoming in Lebanon

The event will feature dozens of vendors with a variety of items, many all natural and local, on sale, an alpaca selfie booth, spinning demonstrations, a history of spinning display, hands-on workshops, knitting classes, a knitting gathering area, fleece, fiber and farm seminars, livestock business seminars, general alpaca seminars, a photo contest display, student design competition winners’ display and a national fleece show.

Admission to the event will be free. Workshops and seminars will be available to paid registrants or can be purchased a’ la carte. Details are available at fleececonference.com.

The alpaca product vendors at the event will be open to the public July 13-14 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and July 15 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. The vendors will offer a variety of items such as alpaca sweaters, shawls, socks, stuffed animals and alpaca yarn for knitters and weavers. Alpaca yarn is second-to-none. Venders will also offer a variety of natural and locally produced items.

Since the United States first commercially imported alpacas in 1984, alpaca breeders have worked to produce offspring with the finest, softest, most lustrous fleece. Until recently, the primary focus of the industry was on breeding to build a national herd of superior fleece-producing livestock able to compete in the global market. The time has come to focus on the fleece.

For more information about the alpaca business, watch the industry’s video at youtu.be/cCv-3lfgTAo. To learn more about Long Hollow Suri Alpacas and New Era Fiber, visit longhollowalpacas.com. To learn more about the Alpaca Owners Association or the AOA National Fleece Conference, visit alpacainfo.com.