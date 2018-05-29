Summer reading program kicks off

The aim of the program is to keep children reading during the summer, but there are categories for teens and adults, as well. As books are read, participants get closer to prizes. The theme for this year is “Libraries Rock,” music in general.

Adult and youth prizes include gift cards for completing a bingo-type board reading list. Children in kindergarten through sixth grade can win a pass to the Wilson County Fair, and prekindergarten children can win a pass to the Jimmy Floyd Recreation Center.

June 6 will be the first day children can draw from the prize box. Every five books read earns one prize.

Anyone interested in participating in the summer reading program may sign up at the library until June 30. For more information, contact the Lebanon-Wilson County Public library at 615-444-0632.

A number of events are upcoming at the library during June, including a visit from Safari Greg with live animals, magician Bruce Amato, the Nashville Zoo, the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Center and more. Events will be Tuesdays and Thursdays. Find the full schedule at youseemore.com/lebanon-wilson/calendar.asp.