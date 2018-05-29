Field of Flags flies for Memorial Day in Mt. Juliet

Volunteers worked to post hundreds of flags, which could be sponsored or purchased in honor of a service member.

On Memorial Day, the flags that were bought could be picked up, and the remaining flags were taken down following a closing ceremony.

During the ceremony, state Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto and Don Wright with the Exchange Club gave remarks. Dignitaries from Mt. Juliet and county government and Mrs. Wilson County and Mrs. Tennessee Globe Denise Byrd were recognized and thanked for their attendance.

Several people were treated to an aerial view by way of a ladder truck courtesy of Mt. Juliet fire Chief Jamie Luffman.