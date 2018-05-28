Wilson County remembers

Lt. Col. Jim D. Henderson served as master of ceremonies for the last time during the event.

“This will be my last program that I do. I’ve been doing it since 1994 and it’s time to turn it over to someone else. It’s been a total labor of love for me these years. This is all for the veterans and I really appreciate everyone involved,” Henderson said.

The event included a posting of the colors and flags from military organizations, the national anthem sung by Watertown High School acapella trio Meaghan Nix, Mikayla Nix and Bethany Luttrell, recognition of Gold Star Families, a word from guest speaker Bob Haley and a laying of wreaths to honor local military personnel who lost their lives while serving.

Former Lebanon mayor Don Fox was unable to give his address due to sickness.