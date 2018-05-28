Ward retires from active duty

His wife, Katie, joined Ward at the ceremony.

Ward is a Lebanon native. He graduated from Lebanon High School and attended Cumberland University before he joined the Army. He achieved first sergeant rank before he attended Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, Georgia.

While as a non-commissioned officer, he was inducted into the prestigious Sergeant Audie Murphy Club, and his family was selected as Fort Jackson’s Family of the Year.

His wife was awarded the prestigious Dr. Mary E. Walker Award for her devotion to take care of families and soldiers. He graduated with his master's degree in counseling and psychology from Troy University.

He held numerous leadership positions, including aide-de-camp for two brigadier generals. He was selected to serve as company commander of 239th Infantry Battalion at Fort Jackson and Waco Recruiting Co., Dallas Recruiting Battalion in Texas.

After he served his company command time, he was stationed at Joint Base Lewis McChord, where he served as the deputy chemical biological radiological nuclear officer. While at JBLM, he deployed to Kabul, Afghanistan in support of Operations Enduring Freedom.

For his exceptional meritorious service to the nation for more than 30 years of service Ward was awarded the Legion of Merit.

He and his wife are currently traveling and enjoying quality time together.