Bays nominated as Volunteer Star

For two years in a row, Bays volunteered at Big Brothers with its food drive. Bays has volunteered multiple times with Ronald McDonald House and volunteered there twice in January. Bays makes an impact in the community by volunteering with many different organizations, even though he is only in seventh grade.

He does all of this while still participating in the SEEK program at Mt. Juliet Middle School and maintaining straight As in all of his classes. Additionally, Bays is involved in BETA, FCA, science club and builders club at his school.

Wilson Bank & Trust recently sponsored plaques given to Wilson County Governor’s Stars Awards nominees.