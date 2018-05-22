Associates of Vietnam veterans present plaque to Mt. Juliet Public Library

The library presented two programs on the Vietnam War as part of its Life-Long Learning Series. In addition, the library held a 50th anniversary commemoration ceremony March 29 in honor of National Vietnam Veterans’ Day.

Members of AVVA explained the mission of the commemoration program, presented the Missing Man table ceremony and the symbolism of the commemorative flag and lapel pin.

Thirty Wilson County Vietnam veterans were presented with a certificate and lapel pin to honor their service, and there were more than 130 in attendance, including spouses and family members.

Additional information about the commemoration program and how to become a commemorative partner may be found at vietnamwar50th.com.

Editor’s Note: This is a corrected version of the original story to reflect the correct name of the Associates of Vietnam Veterans.