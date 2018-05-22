Elkins named CASA volunteer of the year

An award is given annually to one exceptional volunteer advocate who goes above and beyond and challenges and pushes the envelope.

The group recently named Debbie Elkins, of Lebanon, as the CASA Advocate of the Year for her dedication to the program and to the children who come to the attention of CASA through the court system.

Elkins has been a volunteer advocate for more than three years, and during this time has been an advocate for 32 children and has donated many hours of her time – and countless miles – to the organization.

“Wilson County CASA depends on volunteers like Debbie to fulfill the role of a court advocate for children who are navigating the court system as a result of being abused or neglected,” said Cathey Sweeney, Wilson County CASA executive director. Children come to the attention of the Department of Children’s Services as a result of reported abuse or neglect, and are routed through the court system where a CASA volunteer may then be assigned to advocate for the child. Volunteer advocates remain on the child’s case for the duration that they are before the Court.

Wilson County CASA currently has 75 volunteers, but more are always needed. Contact the CASA office at 615-443-2002, or visit wilsoncountycasa.org to find out how to become involved or to make a financial contribution so that someone else can be trained.

The next training session is scheduled to begin in June.