Granville Heritage Day to feature antique car, tractor show

The show has become one of Tennessee’s largest shows and will offer 57 classes of competition for antique cars and trucks. Cars may be entered in the show Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon at 6800 Granville Hwy., on the banks of Cordell Hull Lake. The first 300 cars to enter will receive a dash plaque with entry fee of $15. Three place trophies will be awarded in each class of competition with best of show awards. The show will honor Larry King, of Hendersonville, who has a collection of 40 antique cars, which are rare with nine of those convertibles. King was raised on a farm in Kentucky and raised hard with nothing but wanting everything. His favorite car is a 1958 Chevrolet convertible six-cylinder three speed, which makes it rare. His most rare automobile is his 1964 ½ Mustang convertible with 30,000 miles, which was made before the show date of Mustangs. King loves to drive his antiques and loves his convertibles. He will have eight automobiles on exhibit at Saturday’s show.

The show will also honor the memory of two longtime antique car collectors from Lebanon, Raymond Tomlinson and Johnny Knowles.

Shenandoah Mills in Lebanon and O’Reilly Auto Parts in Carthage are show sponsors. Class sponsors of the show are Bates Ford in Lebanon, Rockie Williams Premier Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep in Mt. Juliet, Wilson County Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Hyundai in Lebanon and Diamond Plastics in Lebanon.

The antique tractor show will honor Don Scott, of White House, who has a collection of seven antique tractors. In 2001, he went to an antique tractor show and was inspired to restore one himself. He bought a 1935 John Deere Model B, tore it down and restored it. Since that time, he restored several tractors of different brands but mostly John Deere two-cylinder models. He will have part of his collection on display at Saturday’s show.

The tractors will have special awards for oldest, longest driven, ugliest, youngest exhibitor who be able to drive alone, oldest exhibitor, Brandon Powell John Deere Award and Hugh Dixon Farmall Award. There will also be awards for engines, as well.

Hix Brother’s Tractor Service in Cookeville is the show sponsor, and the trophy sponsor is O’Reilly Auto Parts.

For more information on the show, call Steve Koons at 615-449-5002.

Heritage Day will feature a parade at 2 p.m. with a re-enactment of the 1955 Dr. Freeman Parade. Heritage Day will also feature the Uncle Jimmy Thompson Bluegrass Festival and Fiddle Competition, craft booths, children’s rides events, old-time craftsmen, food, historic buildings, 1950s exhibits, “I Love Lucy” exhibits and more.

For more information on the show, call 931-653-4511 or visit granvilletn.com.