Del Webb 5K helps out special needs program

“We were hoping for about 30 people to sign up,” said Erin Brown, lifestyles director for Del Webb at Lake Providence. “We were so excited and so thrilled with the participation. We had a couple who was 82, and they ran in the 5K. It was pretty amazing. I was happy to see the participation. It really shocked me. Next year, we want to open it up to the community of Mt. Juliet and have an even larger event.”

The 5K run and walk was the brainchild of Brown, who said she came up with the idea for the run-walk last fall and worked with others toward the finish line since then.

The event was originally scheduled for May 5, but it was postponed due to weather.

Empower Me Center is currently raising funds to build a new facility and outdoor center. They recently closed on 25.45 acres on South Hartmann Drive in Lebanon. Empower Me raised more than $2 million through cash contributions and in-kind gifts toward phase 1 of its campaign.

“We’re really happy to help Empower Me Center with the goal of building that facility,” Brown said. “We’re starting small and trying to raise $1,500 today. I think we will exceed that, and our residents will give even more.”

The total amount wasn’t available as of press time, but Brown reported Sunday morning at least $1,650 was raised.

She said there were a group of people who helped her plan the event, but Teresa Gunderson with the lifestyle advisory committee, Scott Gunderson with the neighborhood watch and safety committee and Krista DuGosh, owner of Fleet Feet in Mt. Juliet, were key to help make the event a success.

“I could not have done this race without Krista’s help,” Brown said. “She was amazing.”

What started in 1999 as a summer day camp for children with disabilities at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon has grown into a vision of Empower Me’s to have its own home. “Daring to Dream” is its campaign focus. As the needs of the Empower Me’s families have changed, the nonprofit organization has adapted and changed its services. Having a home of its own in Wilson County will allow the group to work toward meeting the current, as well as future, needs of its families. For example, last year it turned away 150 families who wanted to participate in a summer camp program due to a lack of space.