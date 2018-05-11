US Air Guitar southern regionals to be held in Nashville

The greatest show never seen will happen May 26 at the High Watt in Nashville. Tennessee’s best air guitarists will battle it out to find which of them will represent Nashville in the U.S. Air Guitar Championship.

It will be part rock show, part comedy act and part spectacle. U.S. Air Guitar allows ordinary people to become rock stars. Up to 20 competitors give us their best air guitar performances, judged on technical merit, stage presence and airness to crown one winner. The winner will move on to the national championships to be held in New York City.

Enter to compete at usag2018nashville.eventbrite.com. Competitors must be at least 18 years old.

Visit usairguitar.com.