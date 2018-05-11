Lebanon student’s essay chosen for national DAR Good Citizens scholarship contest

The high school seniors are outstanding in their communities and were honored during the chapter’s May meeting.

Mason Roberts, Lebanon High School Good Citizen award winner, and his essay were chosen to compete in the national DAR Good Citizens scholarship contest.

The Good Citizens and JROTC award winners were Owen Queen, Watertown High School DAR Good Citizen; Cadet Madelyn Poteet, Lebanon High School JROTC award winner; Samantha Arquiza, Wilson Central High School DAR Good Citizen; and Cadet Morgan Bertoldi, Wilson Central JROTC award winner.

The DAR Good Citizens are chosen for dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. They are also eligible to enter the DAR Good Citizen scholarship contest.

The JROTC cadets will one day be military officers and have to demonstrate loyalty, patriotism, maintain academic excellence, dependability, leadership and a clear understanding of fundamental ROTC training.