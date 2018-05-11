Antique Tractor, Truck and Gas Engine Show upcoming

Gates will open at 8 a.m.

The entrance to the show will be at the Fiddlers Grove entrance, about a quarter mile east of the main entrance. Signs will be placed at the entrance.

The show will feature exhibits of antique tractors, gas engines, antique trucks, farm implements, corn meal grinding, blacksmithing and sawmilling. Several activities for all ages are scheduled throughout the day.

Children’s activities will include a needle in the haystack contest, a kiddie tractor pull for 8-12 year olds.

There will also be a parade of power, which will allow owners to parade their equipment through the Fiddlers Grove area. A skillet-throwing contest will be held for the ladies. Sawmilling and blacksmithing will be at various times throughout the day.

The Wilson County Antique Power Association, organized in 1991, is a nonprofit organization. The primary function is to promote the collection, restoration, improvement and display of antique agriculture equipment. Anyone with the same interests is encouraged to join the club.

Admission is free, however, donations will be appreciated. No fee will be charged for exhibitors.

For more information on the show, contact Johnny and Debbie Mitchell at 615-444-6944 or Steve Koons at 615-449-5002.