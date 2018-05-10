Keith Edmonds Foundation to hold volunteer open house

The open house is for any person interested in the foundation, which seeks to assist and empower victims of child abuse and to transition them from victim to survivor to thriver.

No experience is necessary to volunteer with the organization, however, volunteers must be at least 18 years old and a background check will be required.

When Edmonds was 14 months old, Ronald Eugene Allen, his mother’s then-boyfriend, held his face to an electric heater, which resulted in third-degree burns and scarring to his face.

He had numerous surgeries on his face and endured the abuse and the taunting of schoolmates. As a result, he turned to substances and alcohol to cope until he decided to live life as a survivor rather than a victim.

Edmonds said his path has allowed him to be a voice to millions of child abuse victims and thrive as a child abuse survivor.

Edmonds founded the Keith Edmonds Foundation, which exists to empower child abuse victims through various programs and initiatives, including Camp Confidence and Backpacks of Love. He said his goal is to empower 1 million child abuse victims.

For more information, call 615-651-0714, or email hello@keithedmondsfoundation.org