Rotary Golf Tournament sees 10 teams compete for the prize

The tournament, which was open to the public, serves as one of the biggest fundraisers for the Rotary Club. Ten teams of four competed in the tournament.

The winning team this year was Joey Musice, Jerry Phillips, Darrell Stallworth and Mike Van Halen. They dethroned Mike Dover, Richard Whitener, M.F. Donnell and Gwynn Lanius, who won the last two tournaments.

As golfers finished the ninth hole, they could attempt to knock in a putt in two strokes from a lengthy distance. If they were able to do that, they tried to get a hole-in-one from the same distance. The closest to hitting it would be awarded $100, while $500 would go to anyone who could get the hole-in-one.

None qualified for the $500 award, but Al Long came the closest and was awarded $100 and a plaque as the best putter. Long said he’s used the same putter for 54 years.

Musice, a member of the winning team, also won the award for the closest to the pin challenge, while Gene Langford won the award for longest drive.

Funds gathered through tournament signups, sponsorships, donations and bids in the silent auction go to the club to help with service efforts in the community.

In addition to the champions, other teams and players were recognized for their accomplishments during the tournament.

Parkland Flea Market Inc. sponsored a putting challenge held during the tournament.

The Lebanon Noon Rotary Club meets each Tuesday at noon at the First United Methodist Church in Lebanon. The club is made up of service-oriented community members who meet for fellowship and regularly participate in various service projects and initiatives in Lebanon.

For more information about the Rotary Club, visit lebanonnoonrotary.org.