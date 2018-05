Red Cross honors Wilson County volunteers

The Nashville area American Red Cross recently recognized its Wilson County volunteers for their several years of service. Recognized volunteers include (from left) Disaster action team captain Jim Coe, five years; John Grant, 10 years; shelter co-captain Vicki Atkinson, 10 years; Rita Bradford, five years; Amy Hamilton, 10 years; Dawn Willis, five years; and shelter co-captain Ricky Gulley, five years.