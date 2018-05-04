Bark in the Park to return May 12

Admission and parking for the event will be free, and it will feature food, music and fun for the whole family, including pets.

This year’s event will feature a performance from Team Zoom Canine Entertainment, an event that features trained dogs that perform tricks.

As in past years, there will be food, craft vendors, games, contests, giveaways, music and a silent auction. For pets, there will be treats, food, pet tags, toys, rabies vaccinations, lure chasing, an agility area and “pawcasso” or paw print art.

The pet parade, which is also free, will be between 1-2 p.m. Costumes, bandannas and tutus are encouraged.

Free rabies vaccinations will be given by VCA Animal Hospital and Lebanon Animal Hospital.

There are no breed restrictions on dogs. All friendly, leashed dogs will be welcome at the event. There will also be games for pets.

“[We’ll do] musical mats – think musical chairs, but dogs must sit on a mat – and a spoon race,” said New Leash on Life director Angela Chapman. “We also do Let’s Make a Deal-type giveaways. First dog to the stage with a polka dot collar wins-type stuff. No age limits. We just ask that whomever is handling the leashed dog be comfortable in that role.”

In previous years, there was an admission fee. Organizers hope the free admission will encourage more people to come out and support New Leash on Life.

“The weather is looking promising, vendors are getting excited, attendees are reaching out with last-minute questions, businesses are sharing swag for the giveaway bags, donors are stepping up with silent auction items, rental details are finalizing, entertainment is confirmed, volunteers are stepping up to help wherever they’re needed, signage is in the works, advertising is ongoing,” said Chapman.

For more information on the event, visit newleashonline.org or facebook.com/newleashonlife.