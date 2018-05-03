Spring Fest blooms at Fiddler’s Grove

Handmade wares, plants, and even rentable chickens were available at the event, which also included special speakers and demonstrations.

“This is phenomenal,” said Angelina Scruggs, who works as a substance abuse councilor and attended the event with her husband, John Scruggs. “I read the history of this place and it’s really quite nice. You know, this is what human beings need; something to do other than doing what they don’t have any business doing. People need a hobby.”

The Scruggs live in Georgia, where John Scruggs makes colored concrete decorations for home and garden through his company, J S Creations, which he owns with his sister, Susan Cruise, who lives in Mt. Juliet.

Many types of vendors set up shop in the poultry barn, from solar powered cedar lanterns to handmade jewelry, soaps, hand spun wool and more.

Sales from plants sold by Wilson County Master Gardeners raised money for projects to beautify the Fiddler’s Grove area.