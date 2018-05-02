Friends of Historic Lebanon dinner guests hear about new state museum

The event is an annual fundraiser for Historic Lebanon and invites members of the community to a dinner and silent auction, where they can learn more about the projects underway in Historic Lebanon.

Hoobler was the featured speaker and gave some history and information on the Tennessee State Museum.

According to Hoobler, this weekend will be the museum’s last at its current location. After Sunday, it will close until it reopens in a new location neat the state Capitol at the corner of Rosa Parks Boulevard and Jefferson Street in Nashville.

“It’s going to be a light-year’s leap for the institution,” said Hoobler.

The new location will feature more interactive exhibits where visitors will be able to engage with some of the exhibits.

“This place is going to be packed with interactives, graphics and videos so that you can, not only just look at the objects, but get a more in depth feel for it,” said Hoobler. “There will also be monitors in the facility where you can see, like they asked me, ‘find 500 paintings you want people to see.’ We can’t hang them all, so go into the computer and they can look at them in there. All the various parts of the collection will have at least 500 things in there, so there will be thousands of things you’d not be able to see otherwise.”

The new location is currently scheduled to open in October.

After Hoobler, Historic Lebanon executive director Kim Parks spoke briefly about some of the projects Historic Lebanon has worked on in the last year.

Historic Lebanon is a nonprofit organization dedicated to revitalizing the Lebanon public square and surrounding neighborhoods.

According to Parks, more than $6 million was invested into the Main Street District both publicly and privately in 2017. There were more than 20 new businesses to open and 22 building rehab projects that took place.

The one statistic she said she was most proud of, though, was the 1,050 volunteer hours in 2017.

“That comes from our board members, our community volunteers and people who help out on special committees for our events,” said Parks. “Without those volunteer hours, we wouldn’t be able to do any of our projects, so thank you.”

Sponsors for the event included Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, THW and Westfield Insurance, Main Street Property Management, the Law Office of C. Tracey Parks, Wilson Bank & Trust, Thackston Family Foundation and CedarStone Bank.