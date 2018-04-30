Cornbread and Moonshine Festival upcoming in Granville

Entries for numerous cornbread categories will be taken at the entrance to the Pioneer Village from 9-9:30 a.m. There will be three categories of competition, including traditional cornbread, non-traditional cornbread and cornbread-moonshine dish. Traditional and non-traditional must be made in a large cast-iron skillet but brought in a disposable dish and unsliced. No cornbread sticks or muffins will be allowed. Cornbread-moonshine dishes must contain cornmeal and moonshine in the recipe and can be a main dish, casserole or dessert brought in a 9-by-13 disposable aluminum container. Recipes must be submitted with each entry in each category, and all entries will be served on Cornbread Lane for lunch.

The prizes in each category are $25 for first place, $15 for second place and $10 for third place. Each participant will receive a bag of cornmeal from Eller Grist Mill and a prize from Lodge Skillet Co.

The Tennessee Whiskey Trail has distilleries from across Tennessee. Six distilleries – George Dickel, Old Glory, H. Clark, Jug Creek, Short Mountain and Old Forge – will be set up at Granville to offer samples of their products visitors receive in a small cup. The sampling will be from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. with no whiskey consumption allowed except sampling.

The festival will also include an old-time moonshine still in operation, storytelling of moonshiners of days past, Dr. Op Walker telling Dry Hollow Moonshine stories at 2 p.m., moonshine storytelling by Raef Hollister from the Andy Griffith Show portrayed by Leon Jeans at 11 a.m., Arno Hatcher Moonshiner from Celina will be set up with a booth all day with storytelling at 1 p.m., and the Mayberry Moonshiners will tell stories at 3 p.m.

The Whistle Stop Saloon, featuring an exhibit on noted moonshiner Hop T. Lee, of Granville, will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Cornbread Lane will feature pinto beans with ham, turnip greens, cobbler and a sampling of entries from the cornbread contest. The Eller Grist Mill will grind fresh corn meal and grits with samples that will be given of hot water cornbread and cracking cornbread at the Pioneer Village open-air cooking area.

Old-time craftsmen will be set up to demonstrate and sell their products with music performed by the Tex R Cana Band. A new feature will be the Old-Time Bank Robbery at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. across from Sutton General Store with professional actors that will perform a bank robbery.

Granville will also feature the 1950s as visitors will get to tour the Sutton 1880 Historic Home that will feature “Strolling Through the 1950s,” a 1950s car museum, “I Love Lucy” exhibits at Sutton General Store, Granville Museum and 1880 Sutton Home. The Granville Museum is also the home of the East Tennessee History Center traveling exhibit, “Reading Appalachia: Voices from Children’s Literature” and craft booths, as well as shopping at Granville shops.

For more information, visit granvilletn.com or call 931-653-4151.