Thorne wins Wilson County Right to Life Pro-life Oratory Contest

The participants researched, wrote and presented an original pro-life speech from the topics of abortion, euthanasia, infanticide or stem cell research.

Thorne spoke on the topic of euthanasia and received $100 in prize money as the contest winner. She will advance to the 2018 state oratory contest April 28 at 1 p.m. at Aquinas College in Nashville. There, she will compete against other county winners from across the state for additional cash prizes.

Tabitha Jenkins received second, and Lenore Thorne got third in the Wilson County contest.

The winner of the state oratory contest will represent Tennessee at the National Right to Life Oratory Contest, which will be during the National Right to Life Convention on June 30 at the Sheraton Overland Park in Kansas.

The annual Wilson County event was held at the Comfort Suites in Lebanon.

Tennessee Right to Life works to protect human life through education, advocacy, organization and benevolence. Wilson County chapter meetings are each third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet. For more information, visit wilsoncountyrighttolife.com.