Birthday cards to honor WWII veteran

Elmer Marler, a Watertown native, will celebrate his 103rd birthday May 10, and Ken Kackley, Lebanon VFW Post 5015 member, said the group decided to honor and celebrate Marler’s birthday with a flood of birthday cards.

The cards can be dropped off at 204 Fitness Center or the Depot Restaurant in Watertown. They will be delivered to Marler, who currently lives in a veterans’ home in Murfreesboro, on his birthday.

Marler was among five Tennesseans in 2015 who received the Legion of Honor from France, the highest honor given to a French or foreign national in France.

Marler fought in France during World War II after being sworn into service Nov. 11, 1941. Marler was one of the thousands of American soldiers who stormed the beaches of Normany on D-Day, traveled across France and was in Czechoslovakia when the war ended.

Marler also received the European-African-Middle Eastern Theater medal, American Defense Service medal and the Bronze Star.

Marler reminisced on his time in Normandy during his 100th birthday celebration in 2015.

“We lost a lot of good men there,” he said. “I’d fight again if I could.”