Senior center adds ladies pool tournament

The ladies league takes place on the last Friday of each month, and April 27 will be the second ladies-only tournament in senior center history. The tournament beings at 10 a.m.

“The ladies just wanted to challenge themselves,” said senior center director Patti Watts. “They’re allowed to play in the men’s tournaments, but men and women in all sports play at a different level. The ladies wanted to do it for themselves, so they asked and we said, ‘yes.’”

Pool has long been a staple of activities at the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center. Watts said there was one pool table at the little house on Cumberland Street where the center got its start, and there’s currently an entire room with six tables dedicated to the sport.

“Our theme coming up this year is ‘engage at any age,’ and they’re competitive. If you were competitive when you were 12, and you were competitive when you were 25 or 50, you’re going to be competitive at 80, so they still like that. It keeps the mind active and the body active. Believe it or not, pool is not an easy sport. You’re bending and leaning, and it engages the mind,” Watts said.

When she gets a minute free from her executive director duties, Watts may go shoot a couple of games, but she said the seniors are just a bit out of her league.

