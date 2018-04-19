Joy Church to honor first responders with family appreciation day

A variety of activities are planned in appreciation of the first responders and their families. A free lunch will be prepared and served from the church’s 24-foot “Joy To Go” mobile kitchen. A total of $1,200 in gift cards will be given away during drawings for a $100 gift card that will take place every 10 minutes during the event.

Forty bicycles for tots and elementary children will also be given away on a first-come basis and while supply lasts, plus everyone in attendance will receive a gift.

“We are so honored to be hosting our second first responders family appreciate day again at the Landing,” said Outreach Pastor Eddie Wilson. “Law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMS personnel are true heroes who do so much for our region. We are excited to show our appreciation for their service by hosting this event. These heroes will be able to have fun with their families during this special appreciation event.”

The 12,500-square-foot community outreach facility will be open exclusively to first responders and their families to play in a fun and safe environment. The Landing includes a variety of arcade games, pinball, indoor half-court basketball and an indoor children’s playground area.

Joy Church is at 10085 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. The church entrance is on Benders Ferry Road. For more information, call the church office at 615-773-5252.

Joy Church is a non-denominational church founded in 2003 with 18 members and has grown to more than 2,000. Weekend service times are Saturdays at 5 p.m. and Sundays at 11 a.m. Mid-week services and RealJoy youth ministry services are each Wednesday at 7 p.m. For more information, contact the church office at 615-773-5252 or visit joychurch.net.