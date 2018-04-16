Shallenberger nominated as Governor’s Volunteer Star

Shallenberger volunteered more than 900 hours in 2017 to serve the Mt. Juliet area as a reserve police officer. Sam taught 10 no-charge full-day gun safety classes. He assisted Lebanon police, Wilson County sheriff’s deputies, Rutherford County sheriff’s deputies and Murfreesboro police to catch shoplifters, drunk drivers, public intoxicated individuals and shoplifters while he was off duty.

He is a Sunday school teacher, 10-year chairman of Mt. Juliet Christian Academy school board and a past president of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Citizens Academy Alumni Association. Wilson Bank & Trust president John McDearman recently sponsored plaques given to Wilson County Governor’s Stars Awards nominees.