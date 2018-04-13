Tickets on sale for Friends of Historic Lebanon Dinner

A social hour and silent auction preview will start at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served at 6:30 p.m.

“In celebration of National Preservation Month, Historic Lebanon invites everyone interested in preserving our unique history and architecture to come enjoy a catered dinner and program by guest speaker Jim Hoobler, senior curator for art and architecture at the Tennessee State Museum,” said Kim Parks, executive director of Historic Lebanon.

Hoobler is an accomplished historian and an entertaining speaker, Parks said. His duties as senior curator include maintaining the historical integrity of the state Capitol building and collecting, researching and interpreting the arts of Tennessee.

“The experiences afford him a rich background in the state’s material culture and make for quite an interesting lecture,” Parks said.

Parks will also give an update on current projects and future plans for the organization.

“Historic Lebanon has achieved great success towards our mission, but we still rely on the support of the community and we appreciate their participation in our annual Friends of Dinner,” Parks said. “This fundraising dinner and silent auction enable us to reach more community partners for the preservation and economic revitalization of the Historic Lebanon Square and surrounding neighborhoods.”

The cost is $35 per person and includes dinner and an annual membership as a Friend of Historic Lebanon.

The organization will offer a silent action this year that will feature local merchants and experiences. A sample of the items includes three signed and framed prints by artist Phil Ponder, pottery pieces from Lee Marshall with Silver Ridge Pottery, products from Jug Creek Distillery, an excursion on the Murder Mystery Train and items from Main Street District merchants. There will be several other items that were donated. A complete list and preview of auction items is available at historiclebanon.com. Check back as more items will be added to the event.

Tickets are available at the Historic Lebanon office at 324 W. Main St. in Lebanon or at historiclebanon.com. Advanced purchase is required, and seating will be limited. Tickets should be purchased by April 25.

Historic Lebanon is a certified Main Street program with the state of Tennessee and the National Main Street Center and a nonprofit organization. Historic Lebanon was awarded a façade improvement grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and funded five projects, which are in the process or recently completed. Last fall, Historic Lebanon was awarded a Tennessee Main Street entrepreneur grant to create the Cumberland Ignite Lab. Both of the awards are the results of multi-year planning and a focus on the mission of a revitalized Historic Public Square area and surrounding neighborhoods. Historic Lebanon uses the four-point Main Street approach of design-historic preservation, economic vitality, promotion and organization to achieve its goals.