Civic League to feature sexual violence prevention at fundraiser

Foster, former star Vanderbilt basketball player, is the senior director of external affairs for YWCA Nashville and Middle Tennessee, as well as a program called AMEND, which helps those involved in domestic violence cases and works to change the culture that perpetuates it. Foster joined YWCA in 2015.

The event is the Civic League’s leading fundraiser, helping to fund programs in Wilson County that enhance community development.

The event will take place Saturday at 6 p.m. in Baird Chapel at Cumberland University. Tickets will be $40 at the door.

The Wilson County Civic League may be reached at 615-44-0719.