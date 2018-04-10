Shine the Light event to return Saturday

The Keith Edmonds Foundation will holds its second-annual Shine the Light event Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Cumberland University’s Nokes-Lasater Field football stadium at 415 Harding Drive. The event comes during Child Abuse Awareness Month.

Foundation director Keith Edmonds said a child abuse awareness event doesn’t have to be a downer.

“This event will be a community party,” he said. “And while our focus is upbeat, our main takeaway from the event will be the Tennessee child abuse hotline telephone number and the importance of reporting child abuse.”

The free event will feature a dunk tank, horseshoe competition, corn hole, face painting and food.

The Wilson County school with the highest number of students in attendance will be awarded the annual Joshua Osborne award. The award is named in memory of the victim of one of Wilson County’s worst cases of child abuse.

Osborne was discovered in 2004 in his Lebanon home after he was tied to his bed for nine years and only allowed to have soup and water. The 15 year old only weighed 50 pounds when he was discovered.

Osborne’s case was responsible for the enactment of tougher child abuse laws in the state. In 2008, the state legislature passed a law that requires anyone convicted of child abuse to serve his or her full sentence.

For more information, visit keithedmondsfoundation.org, call 615-651-0714 or email courtnie@keithedmondsfoundation.org.