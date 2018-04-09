Several events planned for Historic Granville’s grand opening

Granville will feature a new addition of “I Love Lucy” exhibits from the collection of Richard and Linda Cox, of Sparta. The couple has collected “I Love Lucy” items for more than 30 years with one of the most extensive collections in the United States.

They moved their exhibit to Granville with items to be exhibited on the second floor of Sutton General Store, Granville Museum and in the historic Sutton Home. The exhibit will be dedicated April 14 at 10:30 a.m. at the Granville Museum, as well as the first appearance of Lucy by Kaye Loftis.

The Sutton General Store will feature lunch with Lucy from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the dining room. At 2 p.m., there will be an “I Love Lucy” grape-stomping contest at the Pruett Gazebo.

Several 1950s events for the day will include a 1950s antique car show with entries taken from 9 a.m. until noon across from the Granville Museum, a Hula Hoop contest, bubble gum blowing contest and other 1950s games from 10-11:30 a.m. A 1950s deejay will be featured throughout the day with the E. J. Rider Band performing at 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. and Kenneth Underwood singing 1950s tunes at 9:30 a.m. and noon, all at the Pruett Stage. There will be a 1950s costume contest at 1:30 p.m. with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and a 1950s dance-off contest at 2:30 p.m.

Granville will also feature activities Wednesdays through Saturdays each week that will also open April 14. Sutton Historic Home will feature “Strolling Through the 1950s” tours as the home was converted into a home of the 1950s. The “I Love Lucy” exhibit, 1950s antique cars at the car museum and memories of the 1950s at the Granville Museum will also be featured. There will also be a 1950s diner set up by Sutton General Store and a 1950s soda shop in Sutton General Store.

The Upper Cumberland Wine Festival will also take place April 14 from noon until p.m. at the Pioneer Village with 10 wine growers of the Upper Cumberland Wine Trail participating. A genealogy festival will take place at the Granville Methodist Church, as well as a dedication and viewing of the Granville life stories of yesteryear video, shopping at the Granville shops and more.

The 10th anniversary celebration of Sutton General Store and Sutton Ole Time Music Hour will take place April 14 with a special bluegrass dinner show that will feature David Harley and Cardinal Tradition. For more information, call 931-653-4151 or visit granvilletn.com.