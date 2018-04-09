Hundreds celebrate Walk Across Wilson

The Wilson County Health Council and Tennova Healthcare–Lebanon started Walk Across Wilson three years ago to promote health and wellness through education and preventative outreach.

Walk Across Wilson is a four-week walking program. The event is designed to be a unique and fun way to motivate students, employees, church members and county residents to become physically active. Everyone who participated took home tips for healthy habits and giveaway items from the event.

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, Youth Leadership Wilson and other volunteers helped make Saturday’s event successful, according to event organizers.

Hungry for Heroes, a Youth Leadership Wilson project, was on hand to support a canned food drive for Wilson County and Lebanon Special School District students. The cans collected went toward each district’s backpack program, and was an opportunity for children to meet their favorite characters and learn about what makes them unique heroes.

"I want to thank our sponsors. With their support we were able to purchase T-shirts and give schools $5 for every student who participated in the Walk Across Wilson event,” said Tammy Grow, Lebanon schools health coordinator. “The large turnout shows the commitment our community places on making Wilson County a healthy and active community."

“The Wilson County Health Council’s Walk Across Wilson program is truly a labor of love. Over the course of four weeks, participants and their families logged enough miles to span the width of Wilson County. The program also celebrates active families and knows that active communities are vital to our future,” said Chuck Whitlock, Wilson County Schools school health coordinator.

“Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon is honored to partner with the Wilson County Health Council, our City and County Schools as well as the community to promote health and wellness through this program,” said Traci Pope, Tennova director of community relations, as well as a Wilson County Health Council member.