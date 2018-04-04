Mt. Juliet teens save young girl from truck

Krnjaic said the two were sitting on his front porch when they saw something run out of the tree line.

“I called 911,” said Krnjaic. “We thought it was a ghost or something. Her onesise was flapping in the wind behind her.”

Holland decided to chase after the figure before he realized it was a little girl.

“When I saw it, I thought it was a fox or some other kind of animal,” he said. “I didn’t want anything to end up dead.”

About the time the two teens realized it was a little girl, they realized she was running into the road, and a truck was coming her way.

“We just jumped out in front of the truck. We didn’t look both ways. We just jumped,” said Krnjaic. “We put our lives on the line to save that girl.”

The teens saved the young girl from being hit by the truck, and Mt. Juliet police officers interviewed her guardians. Both boys said they didn’t get a chance to meet the girl’s parents, but would like to meet them.

Holland’s grandmother, Lisa Coffman, said she was happy the about the attention they boys got from the incident.

“They’re good boys, and they deserve to be recognized,” she said.

Holland said they’ve received quite a bit of attention after reports of the incident went viral on social media.

“I feel great,” he said. “It’s good for us to be known for the good things. It’s good for us good kids to be recognized, too.”