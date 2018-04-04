Dynamic Therapy Center to hold ribbon cutting, open house

Dynamic Therapy Center first began in 2005 with owners Karyn Kurth and Michelle Hill. Dynamic provides a comprehensive program of services to meet children’s developmental needs. Hill and Kurth provide traditional and non-traditional therapy services by using experienced pediatric specialists in a variety of fields to maximize each child’s abilities.

“We would love for everyone to stop by and see what all we have to offer,” said Kurth.

The newest staff member, Canine Companions for Independence facility dog D.J. Kosmo, comes to work each day with handler Danielle Baird as she works with children with disabilities. He also works with Empower Me, a local nonprofit for individuals with special needs.

Canine Companions breeds, raises and expertly trains assistance dogs in commands designed to assist people with disabilities or to motivate and inspire clients with special needs. The process to become a facility dog includes two years of daily specialized training.

“Kosmo can pull toy wagons, push drawers closed and retrieve all kinds of items. He also has specific commands that allow him to interact with our patients in a calm and appropriate manner,” said Baird. “Most importantly, Kosmo provides unconditional love and gives attention to children who need it most. He only sees what children can do.”

A ribbon cutting will take place Friday at 11:30 a.m., and the open house will continue until 5:30 p.m. at 368 Quarry Loop Road, off of Highway 109, in Mt. Juliet.