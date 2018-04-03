Ducky Derby to support Help Center

Help Center’s executive director, Ben Spicer, said the goal this year is to sell 5,000 ducks.

“It’s just fun to watch the ducks drop and float down the river. We have had a great time,” Spicer said.

Those who purchase ducks do not have to be present May 5 to win, but if they show up to see the dumping of the ducks, they’ll probably get to see Spicer dressed in full duck attire, along with the chance to watch the derby take place.

For $5 each, anyone can purchase a duck or multiple ducks to enter in the race. Cash prizes of $2,500 for first place, $1,500 for second place, $750 third place will be given. There will also be a $100 prize for last place, known as the “quacker slacker.”

“One little girl won the $100 last year, and you would have thought she won $1 million,” Spicer said.

The Ducky Derby will take place May 5 at 10 a.m. on the 231 North Cumberland Bridge. A backhoe will drop all purchased ducks from the bridge and they will race through the current to the nearby boat ramp.

In the past, the event has raised around $13,000 for the organization.

Ducks may be purchased at the Help Center at 203 W. High Street in Lebanon or from any Help Center board member.