TPAC announces ‘Wicked’ lottery for $25 seats

Two-and-one-half hours prior to each performance, people who enter the lottery at the TPAC Box Office will have their names placed in a lottery drum. Thirty minutes later, names will be drawn for a limited number of orchestra seats at $25 each, cash only.

The lottery is available only in-person at the box office, with a limit of two tickets per person. No lottery entries will be accepted past the 30-minute submission period. Lottery participants must have valid photo identification when submitting their entry form and, if chosen, when purchasing tickets.

In addition, the Cumberland Alumni Association announced it has a limited number of tickets for “Wicked” on April 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available through the advancement office and may be purchased by calling 615-547-1269 or by emailing nlawrence@cumberland.edu.

The tickets are $70 each and include a private reception before the show.

The surprising tale of an unlikely friendship between two women in the Land of Oz, “Wicked” tells the untold story of the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good, long before Dorothy drops in. Elphaba, born with emerald-green skin, is smart, fiery and misunderstood. Glinda is beautiful, ambitious and popular. The remarkable odyssey of how these unexpected friends changed each other’s lives for good has made “Wicked” one of the world’s most popular musicals. Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, “Wicked” has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman.

The production is directed by Joe Mantello with musical staging by Wayne Cilento. “Wicked” is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Pictures, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt, and David Stone. Declared “the best musical of the decade” by Entertainment Weekly and “a cultural phenomenon” by Variety, “Wicked” is the recipient of more than 100 international awards, including a Grammy award and three Tony awards.

Single tickets for Wicked are also on sale at tpac.org, by phone at 615-782-4040 and at the TPAC Box Office at 505 Deaderick St. in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060.

“Wicked” is the sixth production featured in the HCA/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC season. Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. The Broadway season is supported by the HCA Foundation on behalf of HCA and the TriStar Family of Hospitals, and NewsChannel 5 is the media sponsor for the season. Institutional sponsors for TPAC include Nissan North America and Coca-Cola. TPAC is funded in part by support from the Tennessee Arts Commission and the Metropolitan Nashville Arts Commission.

TPAC is an accessible facility that provides a variety of services including wheelchair accommodations, accessible parking, and assistive listening devices. Open captioning, American Sign Language, audio description and large print and Braille programs are offered at the Sunday matinee performance of each Broadway series and Broadway special engagement. For more information about accessible services, contact access@tpac.org or 615-782-4087.

TPAC reminds ticket buyers that the only official place to buy tickets online is tpac.org.