Leadership Wilson holds annual luncheon

Royce Belcher, a certified public accountant, received the 2018 Leadership Wilson Commitment to Leadership Award.

The award is given to Leadership Wilson alumni who display outstanding leadership in the community and to the organization.

In addition to his work with Leadership Wilson, Belcher, a member of the class of 2005, has served on the Kiwanis Club board of directors and as president, board member and treasurer for Wilson County Habitat for Humanity, as well as involvement with Prospect, Empower Me Day Camp, Cumberland University and more.

The event also recognized the 2018 Leadership Wilson Class and their group projects.

The 2018 class includes Chris Baenziger, Shawn Donovan, Chris Ferrell, Sheila Ferrell, Kristin Fleming, Kim Forkum, Heather Harned, Sean Hunter, William Lambert, John Lankford, Michael Leach, Tim Leeper, Ken Mattox, Brett Mayo, Teresa Musice, Elaine Nawiesniak, Ginger Naylor, Debbie Pare, Lanette Philips, Luke Randolph, Kathy Richards, Marquis Shipley, Vanessa Spickard, Tony Trice, Adam Tune, Amelia Vance, Courtney Vick, Julie Whitnel and Monty Wilson.

Group projects included a signature event for Wilson County, Sharing Change, adult recreation, Books for Break and the Crisis Text Line.

The signature event for Wilson County, the Southern Breakfast and Brunch, will take place Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. until noon. The event will look to raise funds and canned food for the Wilson County Help Center food pantry.

The event will include food, a marketplace and more.

Sharing Change is Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp.’s foundation dedicated to raise funds for community charities and organizations. Through their electric bills, members can choose to round up their bills to the nearest dollar, with the difference going to Sharing Change.

Since 2003, the foundation distributed more than $9 million to more than 580 local organizations.

For more information on Sharing Change, visit sharingchange.org.

The adult recreation project will look to bring adult recreation leagues and parks to Wilson County. Group members said they felt the area would benefit from adult leagues and parks, noting a desire from residents.

The group’s Facebook page, Play Ball Wilson County, has more information and updates.

Books for Break donated 1,800 books to local schoolchildren, who may not have access to books during spring and fall breaks from school.

The group said some children in Wilson County do not have any books in their homes that do not come from school. The initiative is also a push to improve third-grade literacy, which was determined as critical for student success.

The Crisis Text Line provides those in need with access to a trained crisis counselor who can provide immediate support and referrals not just for suicidal thoughts, but also for anxiety, depression, child and domestic abuse, substance abuse, eating disorders and more.

The group recognized a need for the service in Wilson County, which was affected by recent suicides and bullying incidents.

For more information on the Crisis Text Line, visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.