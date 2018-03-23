Local balloon artist helps Team USA blow away competition at World Balloon Convention

Lena was in charge of creating the eels, Flotsom and Jetsom – Ursula’s minions – in Team USA’s Little Mermaid-themed sculpture.

“The level of this competition is one of the highest in the world,” Lena said. “I knew I couldn’t hold anything back if I was going to help make this sculpture a contender.”

The sculpture earned third place and additionally received a gold achievement of excellence. Team USA consisted of 15 skilled members from across the United States. “We had an incredible team of artists led by Connie Iden-Monds, [CEO of Party Animals of Nashville,] and it was truly a team effort,” Lena said.

For the first time in several years, Disney granted permission for competitors to artistically interpret its characters or properties as the subjects of their sculptures.

Artists had 27 contiguous hours to complete the sculpture. Team USA completed the sculpture in less than 20 hours and used about 12,000 balloons. The innovative design used mechanical animation, special effects lighting and stop-motion animation with projection.

“I am thrilled and extremely proud of my team and the piece that we created,” said Iden-Monds. “To be able to accomplish an award-winning piece in six months of planning has never before been done.”

Susan Fleming, marketing and communications director for Pioneer Balloon Co., thanked Iden-Monds personally during the red carpet gala and awards ceremony.

“One special thank you to Connie for competing, because I begged her to compete so that we could have some American representation,” Fleming said.

The World Balloon Convention is an educational event and competition that draws balloon artists from all around the world. There were more than 1,000 delegates from 52 different countries in attendance this year. Overall, there were 172 competitors who entered a variety of categories. For large sculpture, there were 11 teams who competed from eight different countries, and all teams had up to two years of preparation involved.

Lena is an internationally acclaimed, multi-award-winning balloon artist who creates “balloons of pure awesomeness” for clients, including corporations, restaurants, schools, churches and families in and around Wilson County. He creates balloon sculptures, as well as balloon décor, which “wows” each client with his unique style and close attention to detail. Learn more about Anthony the Balloon Kid on Facebook and Instagram @AnthonyTheBalloonKid.

Iden-Monds is the only female to ever win entertainer of the year at the International Balloon Artists Convention, captured the designer of the year award from Ballooniversity and is the only artist to win awards at all three major worldwide twisting competitions in the same year. She is also the CEO of Party Animals of Nashville, a balloon decorating and entertainment company that thousands of celebrity and corporate clients annually, including Wilson County. Party Animals counts the Tennessee Titans, Vanderbilt University and Tri-Star hospitals among her clients.