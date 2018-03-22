Wharton receives Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award

For the past 15 or so years, Wharton has spent her Thanksgivings organizing and working with members of her church, Market Street Church of Christ, to serve meals to families and members of the community who didn’t have meals or family with which to eat. Hundreds of people get free meals and fellowship each year on a day when they may not have otherwise.

Wharton helps cook food, organize volunteers, take orders, schedule and organize deliveries and greet guests. It’s also the only place that gives free Thanksgiving meals to those less fortunate each Thanksgiving in Lebanon. Wharton also started a clothing giveaway in 2017 at the church.

She coordinates donations of clothes for men, women and children throughout the community and her church and offers these giveaways at least once, but sometimes multiple times, each month at Market Street Church of Christ. Each year, in conjunction with the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards program, one youth and one adult in Tennessee’s participating counties are selected to attend the governor’s banquet and be honored for their volunteer work.

Wharton received her plaque, sponsored by Wilson Bank & Trust president John McDearman, from Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto.