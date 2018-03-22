Country Living Fair to return to Lebanon

The fair is expected to draw more than 25,000 visitors from across the country.

The Country Living Fair will bring the magazine’s content to life and gives readers access to a unique shopping experience in four special outdoor settings across the country. Each fair features 200-plus vendors from more than 25 states. Vendors will include antiques sellers, food purveyors, artists, furniture makers, crafters and more.

Guests will also have a chance to meet Country Living editors and special guests; attend cooking, crafting and do-it-yourself demonstrations and book signings; sample locally sourced artisanal food; and participate in make and take workshops.

The fair will include some local Tennessee vendors, including Bradley’s Creamery, a Brentwood artisanal ice cream inspired by old-fashioned Southern favorites; Cousins Maine Lobster, a Murfreesboro food truck that serves up fresh lobster, lobster rolls, soups and sides; JBS Mercantile, a Mt. Juliet modern farmhouse-style home décor business; Love & Fig a Nashville business with playful and fun kitchen accessories; Scarlett Scales Antiques a Franklin antiques shop; Southern Fried Design Barn a Lebanon supplier of paper goods; and more.

There will also be many fair favorites coming from afar including Farmhouse Frocks from Amish Country, Ohio with Amish-made clothing for all sizes designed by a mother-daughter trio; Green Bubble Gorgeous, a Delta, Ohio handcrafted luxury bath and body goods store; juNxtaposition, a Pittsburgh business that features “junk” repurposed into one-of-a-kind jewelry; South Porch Antiques, a Spencerport, New York antique and vintage designs store; and more.

There will be a number of special guests at the fair, including:

• Rachel Ashwell with Shabby Chic and author of “My Floral Affair: Whimsical Spaces and Beautiful Florals.”

• Amie Sikes and Jolie Sikes-Smith from “Junk Gypsies.”

• Elliott Farmer, a Food Network chef and television personality.

• Maneet Chauhan, a Food Network celebrity chef and owner of Chauhan Ale and Masala House.

• Joanne Palmisano, award-winning interior designer and regular DIY Network contributor.

• Kim Leggett with City Farmhouse and author of “City Farmhouse Style.”

• Trace Barnett from The Bitter Socialite and Food Network Star season 13.

• Amy Howard with Amy Howard Home.

Attendees will be able to engage with Country Living at the fair by using the hashtag #CLFair and share their favorite finds using the hashtag #CLFairFinds.

Additionally, the 2018 Country Living Fairs will have make and take workshops, including a wood-burning class sponsored by Walnut Hollow. View the selection of workshops available and for a nominal fee, pre-register to attend one at stellashows.com. Classes are limited.

The fair will be April 20-22 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and gates open April 20-21 at 8:30 a.m. for early-bird ticketholders.

Tickets are $13 for a one-day admission in advance and $18 at the door. Three-day weekend passes are available for $15 in advance and $25 at the door. An early-bird three-day weekend pass is available for $40 and grants early admission April 20-21 at 8:30 a.m. For children 16 and younger, admission is free.

The 2018 Country Living Fair in Wilson County is sponsored by Rachel Ashwell and is produced by Stella Show Management Co. For tickets and additional information, including a list of vendors, contact Stella Show Management Co. at 866-500-FAIR or stellashows.com. For tickets and additional details, visit countryliving.com/fair.